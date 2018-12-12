Nikkei surges as easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions help risk appetite

* Investors scoop up machinery, tech companies

* Yamaha Motor jumps after mid-term business plan

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei rallied on Wednesday morning, recouping some of the losses over the past two days, as investor risk appetite revived on positive developments in Sino-U.S. trade relations.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China was buying a “tremendous amount” of U.S. soybeans and that trade talks with Beijing were already underway by telephone, with more meetings likely among U.S. and Chinese officials.

The Nikkei share average soared 1.9 percent to 21,546.43 by the midday break, after closing at the lowest level since March the previous day.

Also boosting market sentiment was news that Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was granted bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday, 10 days after her arrest in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities.

“Some good news in the market triggered a buying opportunity, but it doesn’t mean that underlying problems have been resolved yet,” said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX and equity strategist at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.

Yamada also said that Trump’s threat to shut down the U.S. government, which dragged down Wall Street on Tuesday, was still a concern.

“It could be that Trump may not want to escalate trade matters further for now, when he wants to focus on internal politics,” Yamada said.

Trump publicly sparred with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi over funding for a wall on the Mexican border during which the president threatened a government shutdown.

“We can’t let down our guard against the trade war yet,” Yamada said.

On Wednesday, all of the Topix’s 33 subsectors were in positive territory. Recently battered large cyclical stocks such as machinery makers and electronics parts makers were bought. Fanuc Corp rose 2,4 percent, TDK Corp gained 3.6 percent and Yaskawa Electric advanced 3 percent.

Tech shares also gained ground. Advantest Corp soared 3.1 percent and Hitachi Ltd was up 4.1 percent.

Yamaha Motor jumped 5 percent after it said in its mid-term business plan that it aims to post sales of 2 trillion yen ($17.7 billion) in the year ending March 2022. For this fiscal year ending March 2019, the company forecast sales of 1.65 trillion yen.

The broader Topix surged 2 percent to 1,606.19. ($1 = 112.7200 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)