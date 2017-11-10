FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei tumbles, hit by weakness in tech shares; Toshiba dives
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 3:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nikkei tumbles, hit by weakness in tech shares; Toshiba dives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell sharply on Friday morning hit by drops in tech shares after their U.S. counterparts languished overnight, while Toshiba Corp stumbled on dilution fears after media reported it will issue new shares to raise funds.

The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 22,552.06 by the midday break. For the week, the benchmark index has risen 0.1 percent.

If the index advances for a ninth straight week, that will match the longest such winning streak since Abenomics started in late 2012.

The November Nikkei options likely settled at 22,531.30, according to market sources. The official settlement price will be released after the market close.

The closely watched options settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or “SQ,” is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of every month.

Toshiba Corp, desperate for cash to avoid a possible delisting, dived 5.1 percent after media reports that it is considering raising about 600 billion yen ($5.3 billion) by offering new shares in a third-party allotment.

Tire maker Bridgestone Corp tumbled 8.4 percent after the company cut its operating profit forecast for the full year ending December to 430 billion yen ($3.79 billion), a 4.3 percent drop on the year.

Chip-related stocks lost ground, with Tokyo Electron Ltd shedding 2.1 percent and Advantest Corp declining 2.7 percent.

The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 1,794.14. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.