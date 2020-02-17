Tokyo stocks fall to 1-1/2-week low on worse-than-expected GDP

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slid to a 1-1/2-week low on Monday, hurt by a weaker-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) reading for the December quarter, while worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic continued to weigh on the market.

The Nikkei average fell 0.6% to 23,537.03 by the midday break, its lowest level since Feb. 5, while the broader Topix dropped 0.9% to 1,688.29, also a 1-1/2-week low.

All but two of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange were trading lower, with air transport, sea transport and metal products being the worst three performers.

Japan’s economy contracted at an annualised pace of 6.3% in October-December period, shrinking at the fastest pace in almost six years, government data showed, highlighting a fragile outlook made worse by growing coronavirus risks. Economists’ median estimate was for a 3.7% contraction.

“We all knew that the figures were going to be weak, but the actual numbers were still shocking,” traders said.

Denting sentiment further were fears about a global economic fallout from the virus, with new cases in mainland China rising to 2,048 as on Sunday from 2,009 the previous day.

Among stocks, Kirin Holdings Co Ltd tumbled 7.3% after the brewer posted a net profit of 59.6 billion yen ($543 million) for the year-ended December, down 63.7% from a year earlier. The firm also opposed a UK-based activist’s proposal to buy treasury shares worth 600 billion yen.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd slid 2.0% to its lowest in nearly 11 years, after losing 9.6% on Friday, as its French partner Renault posted its first annual loss in a decade.