Tokyo stocks rise to one-week high as weaker yen boosts exporters

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rallied to a one-week high on Thursday as a rapidly weakening yen, which hit a near 10-month low versus the dollar overnight, lifted wide-ranging exporters, such as automakers.

The benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.9% at 23,607.77 by the midday break, after touching its one-week high of 23,806.56 earlier in the session. The broader Topix rose 0.7% to 1,682.77.

All but four of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange were trading in positive territory, with mining , paper and pulp and transport equipment being the top three performers.

The yen dived to its lowest level since early May versus the dollar of 111.60 yen overnight, providing a tailwind for Japanese exporters as a weaker local currency boosts corporate profits when they are repatriated.

Toyota Motor Corp climbed 2.3%, while Honda Motor Co Ltd advanced 2.7% and Mazda Motor Corp added 2.3%.

The Nikkei’s heavyweight SoftBank Group jumped 3.8% after the tech conglomerate said it plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) from 16 domestic and foreign financial institutions using almost a third of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp as collateral.

Elsewhere, Maeda Road Construction dropped 5.8% after the company said it plans to pay a special dividend of 53.6 billion yen to counter a takeover bid by its biggest shareholder Maeda Corp. ($1 = 111.2400 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Aditya Soni)