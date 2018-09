TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 1.6 percent on Friday to its highest levels since November 1991, on renewed optimism on the global economy and hopes of a boost to exporters’ bottom line from a weaker yen.

The Nikkei rose to as high as 24,186 points, jumping above its January peak of 24,129, with all of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes in positive territory. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)