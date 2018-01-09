FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's Nikkei share average hits highest since Nov 1991

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average hit a 26-year high on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street during a Japanese holiday and as a weaker yen lifted investors’ appetite for risk.

The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 23,952.61 in early trade, its highest since November 1991. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The broader Topix was 0.7 percent higher at 1,892.71 after touching 1,895.26, a level not seen since June 1991. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

