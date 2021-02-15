Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Japan's Nikkei back above 30,000 after more than three decades

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
above the 30,000 level for the first time in more than 30 years
on Monday, as it regained the ground lost during decades of
economic stagnation.
    
    Below are comparisons of Japanese markets and economy now
and back then.       
    
              TOP FIVE COMPANIES BY MARKET CAP
 2021                        1990*
 Toyota Motors               Industrial Bank of Japan(IBJ)**
 SoftBank Group              Fuji Bank **
 Sony Corp                   Sakura Bank ***
                             
 Keyence                     Sumitomo Bank ***
                             
 NTT                         Dai-ichi Kangyo Bank**
                             
    
    * Ranking at the end of year
    ** Industrial Bank of Japan, Fuji Bank and Dai-ichi Kangyo
Bank merged in 2000 to form Mizuho Financial Group
    *** Sakura Bank and Sumitomo Bank merged in 2001, and now
form Mitsui Sumitomo Financial Group     
    
          WHO OWNS THE MARKET?
                      2019      1990
 Foreign investors    29.1%     4.2%
                                
 Japanese Companies   21.7%     29.5%
                                
 Trust banks*         21.5%     10.2%
                                
 Individuals          17.2%     20.5%
                                
 Banks                3.1%      15.7%
    
    * Holdings of trust banks include assets held on behalf of
pension funds    
    
      WHO TRADES THE MARKET? 
                    2019    1990 
 Foreign investors  70.9%   13.1%
                            
                            
 Individuals        19.6%   30.9%
                            
                            
 Financials         4.5%    27.3%  
                            
                            
 Investment trusts  2.4%    11.0%
                            
                            
    
                    MARKET METRICS
                    2020/21       1990
                                  
 Total market cap   715 trln yen  452 trln yen
                                  
 Dollar/yen         104.50 yen    149.30 yen
                                  
 10-yr bond yield   0.075%        7.31%
                                  
 BOJ policy rate    minus 0.1%    5.25%->6% (Aug. 30)
                                  
    
                   ECONOMIC METRICS
                  2020/21           1990
                                    
 GDP              539 trillion yen  460.7 trillion yen
                                    
 Core inflation   minus 0.2%        2.7%
                                    
 Money stock(M2)  1,141 trln yen    488.7 trln yen 
                                    
 Population       126.2 million     123.6 million
                                    
 Elderly ratio    28.4%             12.1%
                                    
    
    
    Source: Refinitiv, Nomura, Japan Bond Trading

 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
