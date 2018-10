TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei rose to its highest level since November 1991 on Monday, extending the previous session’s surge thanks to a steadily weakening yen.

The Nikkei ended the morning session up 0.59 percent at 24,263.07 after going as high as 24,306.54, its strongest since November 1991. (Reporting by the Tokyo market team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)