TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tokyo-listed Swiss stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) rose 1.5 percent on Monday despite an escalating row between Switzerland and the European Union over stock market regulations.

UBS MSCI Switzerland ETF gained on an improvement in risk appetite following a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade war.[ (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Shri Navaratnam)