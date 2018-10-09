FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 1:43 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Tokyo Stock Exchange says system problems affecting some trades

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it has told brokers that a glitch in one of the four channels to a gateway in its spot-trading server was affecting some trades.

Brokers can execute trades if they switch to the three working channels, a spokesman at the Tokyo bourse said.

Among affected brokers were SMBC Nikko Securities and Nomura Securities, which said separately they had temporarily stopped taking some orders due to the glitch. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

