Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Tokyo Stock Exchange to resume trade Friday - official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange will resume trade on Friday, an official said, after the bourse suspended trading for an entire day because of a glitch in its electronic trading system.

Ryusuke Yokoyama, a TSE director, made the comment at a news conference on Thursday.

The TSE will make an official announcement around 7:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) to confirm whether it can restart trade on Friday. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up