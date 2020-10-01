Tokyo Stock Exchange to resume trade Friday - official

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange will resume trade on Friday, an official said, after the bourse suspended trading for an entire day because of a glitch in its electronic trading system.

Ryusuke Yokoyama, a TSE director, made the comment at a news conference on Thursday.

The TSE will make an official announcement around 7:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) to confirm whether it can restart trade on Friday. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)