Japan FSA to order Tokyo bourse to swiftly report on trading system glitch -Aso

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial watchdog will order the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) to report swiftly on its system glitch that halted trading at the bourse for the whole day on Thursday, Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

The Financial Services Agency needs to examine the case after the stock exchange clears up the system trouble and takes steps to prevent a recurrence, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The TSE resumed normal trading on Friday, with the main index starting slightly higher a day after the worst-ever outage brought the world’s third-largest equity market to a standstill. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)