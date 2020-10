TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it would hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) after it suspended share trading for an entire day - its worse outage ever - because of a glitch in its electronic trading system.

TSE President Koichiro Miyahara and other top executives will be in attendance. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue)