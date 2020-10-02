Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Japan stocks rise as trade resumes after outage debacle

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose early on Friday as trading resumed after an unprecedented one-day outage on the Tokyo Stock Exchange the previous day due to systems trouble.

The Nikkei average and the Topix index were both up around 0.8% at 0006 GMT.

The glitch was the result of hardware problem at the exchange’s “Arrowhead” trading system, and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up, the bourse said on Thursday.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up