Japan regulator to tell Tokyo exchange to prioritise recovery - source

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator will tell the Tokyo Stock Exchange to prioritise the recovery of its systems after a systems outage brought trading to a halt on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The move by the Financial Services Agency (FSA) comes after the Tokyo exchange suffered its worst systems outage in its history, bringing trade on the $6 trillion equity market to a standstill for a full day.

The person declined to be identified because the information is not public.