Regulator begins on-site inspection at Tokyo bourse after outage debacle -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator has entered the Tokyo Stock Exchange to conduct an on-site inspection of the bourse to investigate the causes behind a full-day trading halt earlier this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The Financial Services Agency’s (FSA) probe comes as the TSE, operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc, said earlier this week it would draw up new rules by next March on how to restart trading following a system failure. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Chang-Ran Kim)