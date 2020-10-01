UPDATE 1-Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends share trading due to technical glitch

(Adds details)

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange has suspended trading in all shares due to technical problems, the exchange said on Thursday, adding it does not know when the issue will be resolved.

Bourses in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo, which use the TSE’s system, also suspended trading. Trading in the derivative-focused Osaka Exchange is not affected.

A Tokyo Stock Exchange statement gave no further details.

The exchange had suspended trading in October 2018 due to problems with its trading system.

The TSE had been prone to system troubles in the past but they have been relatively rare since it expanded its capability with the introduction of a system called Arrowhead in 2010. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)