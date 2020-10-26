Japanese shares end lower on caution over earnings

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged lower on Monday, as investors were on guard ahead of a slew of earnings reports, while a surge in global coronavirus cases also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.09% to 23,494.34, while the broader Topix declined 0.39% to 1,618.98.

Nearly two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded lower, with services, securities brokerages and other financials leading the declines on the main bourse.

Market participants said trades were somewhat subdued as the market was in wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. presidential election and earnings results.

Stocks due to release their corporate earnings results today advanced. Canon Inc rose more than 3%, Nitto Denko Corp inched 0.68% higher and Nidec Corp was up 0.38%.

Mounting worries about coronavirus cases also prevented investors from taking huge positions.

The United States has seen its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases in the past two days, while in Europe, France registered record increase in infections over the weekend and Spain announced a state of emergency.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped more than 0.7% in late Asian trade amid U.S. coronavirus stimulus and presidential election uncertainty, creating an extra headwind to Japanese shares.

Electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing rose 2.12% after the company made upward revisions to its net profit forecast for the six months ended Sept. 30.

Other electrical component stocks followed suit, with Taiyo Yuden and TDK Corp up 2.58% and 1.3%, respectively.

Among decliners, ANA Holdings lost nearly 1.1% after media reports the airline operator plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in three years as it braced for its biggest-ever annual loss.

Elsewhere, the Mothers Index of start-up firm shares slipped 3.86% and marked four consecutive sessions of losses. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)