Japanese shares track Wall Steet losses; banks, carmakers come under pressure

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped on Thursday, tracking the overnight decline on Wall Street as dire economic outlook weighed on investor sentiment, with banks and automakers leading the falls.

The benchmark Nikkei average dropped 1.2% to 19,315.45 by the midday break. The Nikkei’s volatility index , a measure of investors’ volatility expectations based on option pricing and considered to be a fear gauge, rose 6.5% to 38.62.

On Wednesday, all three major U.S. stock indexes fell as the raft of weak economic data and dismal first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

In further evidence of economic damage from the epidemic, U.S. retail sales fell the most on record last month, while manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years, raising fears of a deep recession.

Disappointing earnings from Bank of America Corp and Citigroup <Inc C.N> added the worries about prospects for the rest of the U.S. corporate reporting period.

Taking a cue from this, Tokyo-listed banks came under pressure on Thursday, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc shedding between 2.3% and 3.2%.

The broader Topix dropped 1.0% to 1,420.12 by the recess, with more than two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading in negative territory.

Highly cyclical transport equipment, non-ferrous metals and sea transport were the worst three performing sectors on the main bourse.

Toyota Motor Corp slid 2.2% after the carmaker said it will cut production of finished vehicles at 18 plants in Japan due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Other automakers also faced selling pressure, with Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp losing between 3.3% and 4.1%.

Bucking the overall weakness, the index of Mothers start-up shares advanced 1.7% to 723.94, its highest level since March 6. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)