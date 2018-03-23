FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 23, 2018 / 12:28 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Japan's Nikkei falls to lowest since mid-October after U.S. move on tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday to a level not seen since mid-October as U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports stoked fears about the impact on the global economy.

The Nikkei share average dropped 3.1 percent to 20,932.02 in early trade, after hitting as low as 20,919.69, the lowest level since Oct. 12.

The broader Topix shed 2.3 percent to 1,687.16, with 32 of its 33 subsectors falling. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.