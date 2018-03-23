Japan's Nikkei falls to lowest since mid-October after U.S. move on tariffs

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday to a level not seen since mid-October as U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports stoked fears about the impact on the global economy.

The Nikkei share average dropped 3.1 percent to 20,932.02 in early trade, after hitting as low as 20,919.69, the lowest level since Oct. 12.

The broader Topix shed 2.3 percent to 1,687.16, with 32 of its 33 subsectors falling. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa Editing by Paul Tait)