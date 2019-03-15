TSE considers raising minimum market cap for main board to 25 bln yen - Nikkei

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) is considering raising the minimum market capitalisation required to stay listed on its first-section, or the main board, to 25 billion yen ($223.87 million) from 2 billion yen currently, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Friday.

That would reduce the number of companies listed on the main board by up to 30 percent, the paper said. Expectations of such reforms have weighed on small-cap stocks in recent months.