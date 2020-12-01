Tokyo governor wants vulnerable elderly excluded from travel programme

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tokyo’s governor asked the government on Tuesday to temporarily exclude people aged over 65 from a scheme encouraging travel and tourism in Japan, saying it could expose them to infection.

“The elderly are more susceptible to becoming severely ill so from that standpoint we asked for the change,” Yuriko Koike told journalists. “The decision and how to go about it is for the government to make.” (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)