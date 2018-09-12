Japan says partially resumes pork exports after outbreak of swine fever

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it has resumed export of pork and pig skin to some countries and areas after it had suspended exports on Sunday when it confirmed the country’s first outbreak of swine fever in 26 years.

* Japan lifted export suspension of pork, except for those produced in Gifu prefecture where the disease was detected, to Hong Kong on Tuesday, Vietnam and Macau on Wednesday. Export of pork skin used in leather products to Thailand also became available on Wednesday, the ministry said.

* The decision to resume exports came after the ministry gained an approval from the importing countries or it has met conditions which it had previously agreed with the countries, an official at the ministry said.

* Following the outbreak of swine fever - a different strain from the deadly African swine fever that has broken out in China - a local government has culled 546 hogs in the centre of Honshu, the country’s largest and most populous island. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)