Japan set to regulate tech giants more tightly

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s government is set to tighten regulation to prevent technology giants including Facebook Inc and Google from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over small businesses, officials said on Tuesday.

The new law would oblige tech giants, including Google LLC, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc to disclose the terms of contracts and to report to the government about their operations, they said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by John Stonestreet)