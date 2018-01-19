Japan's TEPCO invests in UK blockchain company Electron

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) has invested an undisclosed sum in Electron, a British technology company which specialises in blockchain technology

* The firms will explore the potential for changing systems in energy transactions which use blockchain

* In the next phase of energy transformation, millions of new assets will be joining energy networks at both the transmission and distribution levels, Electron’s chief executive Paul Ellis said in a statement

* "There is a huge need to create a robust shared infrastructure that can identify and record the properties of these assets – this can be underpinned by appropriate blockchain technologies," he added