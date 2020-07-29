Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 29, 2020 / 6:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan lawmakers to urge govt to put curbs on TikTok use -NHK

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided to push for steps to restrict the use of Chinese-owned mobile video app TikTok, concerned that user data may end up in the hands of the Chinese government, public broadcaster NHK said.

A group of lawmakers led by former economy minister Akira Amari made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday and plan to submit a proposal to the government as early as September, NHK reported on Tuesday evening. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

