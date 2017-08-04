FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian cigarette maker, distributor for $677 mln
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 2 months ago

Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian cigarette maker, distributor for $677 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc said on Friday it has agreed to buy Indonesian cigarette maker PT Karyadibya Mahardhika and its distributor for $677 million.

“This deal will give the JT Group immediate scale and presence on a nationwide level in the Indonesian kretek market,” Japan Tobacco said in a statement, referring to clove cigarettes.

Indonesia’s cigarette market was the world’s second-biggest after China with 316.1 billion sticks sold last year, data from Euromonitor International showed. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.