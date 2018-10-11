Tokyo Gas not considering to raise U.S. LNG purchase

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Gas Co is not considering raising U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase volumes as it seeks to diversify procurement portfolio, its President Takashi Uchida told reporters on Thursday.

* The company has started receiving long-term U.S. LNG from Dominion Energy Inc’s Cove Point export plant in Maryland earlier this year, and it also has signed agreements to buy LNG from Cameron project in the United States.

* Following the recent agreements to buy LNG from Mozambique and Canada, the company is beginning to fill up the room for required gas volumes in the 2020s, and that it would look to diversify procurement conditions further by seeking non-U.S. LNG supplies, he added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)