WTO top court backs Japan in case against S.Korea duties

GENEVA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body on Tuesday broadly upheld an April 2018 panel ruling against South Korea’s anti-dumping duties on imports of pneumatic valves from Japan. Japan’s trade ministry, in a statement issued in Tokyo, welcomed the WTO’s latest decision and called on South Korea to halt its “unjust measures against Japanese companies”.

The value of pneumatic exports to South Korea last year was 6.4 billion yen ($60 million), it said. ($1 = 107.2700 yen) (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; editing by Emma Farge)