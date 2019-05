TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Japanese business leaders on Saturday to increase their investment in the United States while saying Japan had a substantial edge on trade that negotiators were trying to even out.

Trump arrived in Japan earlier on Saturday for a state visit. He told the group of top business executives there had never been a better time to invest in the United States. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Nick Macfie)