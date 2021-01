TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he had agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call to strengthen their bilateral alliance, as China expands its economic and military might.

They also agreed to arrange a visit to the United States for Suga as early as possible, Suga told reporters. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)