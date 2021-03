FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech at the opening of the Lower House parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan decided on Thursday to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures on March 21 over the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

Suga made the remark at a meeting of the government’s taskforce on the coronavirus.