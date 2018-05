TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he would seek to convince President Donald Trump that Japanese carmakers have created jobs and made huge contributions to the U.S. economy.

Abe made the remark in parliament, when asked by a lawmaker about the Trump administration’s decision last week to begin a national security investigation into auto imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)