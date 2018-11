TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering buying up to an additional 100 F35 fighter jets from the United States for more than 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion), the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

Japan already plans to buy 42 of the stealth fighters, the Nikkei said without citing sources. ($1 = 113.4000 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Darren Schuettler)