Japan set for average to warmer weather in April-June - govt agency

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Most areas in Japan are expected to experience average to warmer-than-normal weather between April and June, a government agency said on Wednesday. Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 40% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Average Above Apr-Jun 20 40 40 Apr 20 30 50 May 30 30 40 Jun 30 30 40 East Japan Below Average Above Apr-Jun 20 40 40 Apr 20 40 40 May 30 30 40 Jun 20 40 40 West Japan Below Average Above Apr-Jun 30 30 40 Apr 30 40 30 May 30 30 40 Jun 20 40 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above Apr-Jun 30 30 40 Apr 30 40 30 May 20 40 40 Jun 30 30 40 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)