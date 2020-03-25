Consumer Goods and Retail
Japan set for average to warmer weather in April-June - govt agency

    TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Most areas in Japan are expected
to experience average to warmer-than-normal weather between
April and June, a government agency said on Wednesday.
    Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely
populated city Tokyo, has a 40% chance of higher-than-average
temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said in its three-month forecast.
    The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average
or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands
in southwestern Japan.
       
 North Japan      Below  Average   Above
        Apr-Jun      20       40      40
            Apr      20       30      50
            May      30       30      40
            Jun      30       30      40
 East Japan       Below  Average   Above
        Apr-Jun      20       40      40
            Apr      20       40      40
            May      30       30      40
            Jun      20       40      40
 West Japan       Below  Average   Above
        Apr-Jun      30       30      40
            Apr      30       40      30
            May      30       30      40
            Jun      20       40      40
 Okinawa, Amami   Below  Average   Above
        Apr-Jun      30       30      40
            Apr      30       40      30
            May      20       40      40
            Jun      30       30      40
   
    

 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
