April 24, 2020 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan set for average to warmer weather in May-July - govt agency

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Most parts of Japan are expected
to have average to above average temperatures between May and
July, a government agency said on Friday.
    Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely
populated city Tokyo, has a 40% chance of higher-than-average
temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said in its three-month forecast.
    The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average
or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands
in southwestern Japan.
           
 North Japan      Below   Average   Above
        May-Jul      20        40      40
            May      20        30      50
            Jun      30        30      40
            Jul      30        30      40
 East Japan       Below   Average   Above
        May-Jul      20        40      40
            May      20        30      50
            Jun      20        40      40
            Jul      30        30      40
 West Japan       Below   Average   Above
        May-Jul      20        40      40
            May      20        30      50
            Jun      20        40      40
            Jul      30        30      40
 Okinawa, Amami   Below   Average   Above
        May-Jul      20        40      40
            May      20        30      50
            Jun      30        30      40
            Jul      20        40      40
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Kim Coghill)
