Japan set for average to warmer weather in May-July - govt agency

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Most parts of Japan are expected to have average to above average temperatures between May and July, a government agency said on Friday. Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 40% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Average Above May-Jul 20 40 40 May 20 30 50 Jun 30 30 40 Jul 30 30 40 East Japan Below Average Above May-Jul 20 40 40 May 20 30 50 Jun 20 40 40 Jul 30 30 40 West Japan Below Average Above May-Jul 20 40 40 May 20 30 50 Jun 20 40 40 Jul 30 30 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above May-Jul 20 40 40 May 20 30 50 Jun 30 30 40 Jul 20 40 40 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Kim Coghill)