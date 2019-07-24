Japan set for warmer weather in Aug-Oct

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan is expected to experience warmer weather between August and October this year. Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Average Above Aug-Oct 20 30 50 Aug 20 40 40 Sep 20 30 50 Oct 20 40 40 East Japan Below Average Above Aug-Oct 20 30 50 Aug 20 40 40 Sep 20 40 40 Oct 20 40 40 West Japan Below Average Above Aug-Oct 20 30 50 Aug 20 40 40 Sep 20 40 40 Oct 20 40 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above Aug-Oct 30 30 40 Aug 30 30 40 Sep 30 30 40 Oct 30 30 40 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)