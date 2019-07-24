Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2019 / 5:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan set for warmer weather in Aug-Oct

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan is expected to experience
warmer weather between August and October this year.
    Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated city
Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures
during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its
monthly three-month forecast.
    The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average
or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands
in southwestern Japan.
      
 
 North Japan      Below  Average  Above
        Aug-Oct      20       30     50
            Aug      20       40     40
            Sep      20       30     50
            Oct      20       40     40
 East Japan       Below  Average  Above
        Aug-Oct      20       30     50
            Aug      20       40     40
            Sep      20       40     40
            Oct      20       40     40
 West Japan       Below  Average  Above
        Aug-Oct      20       30     50
            Aug      20       40     40
            Sep      20       40     40
            Oct      20       40     40
 Okinawa, Amami   Below  Average  Above
        Aug-Oct      30       30     40
            Aug      30       30     40
            Sep      30       30     40
            Oct      30       30     40
  

 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below