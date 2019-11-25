Japan set for warmer weather in Dec-Feb - govt agency

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japan is expected to have warmer weather between December 2019 and February 2020, a government agency said on Monday. Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 40% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Average Above Dec-Feb 20 30 50 Dec 20 40 40 Jan 20 40 40 Feb 30 30 40 East Japan Below Average Above Dec-Feb 20 40 40 Dec 20 30 50 Jan 20 40 40 Feb 30 30 40 West Japan Below Average Above Dec-Feb 20 40 40 Dec 20 30 50 Jan 20 40 40 Feb 30 30 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above Dec-Feb 20 40 40 Dec 20 30 50 Jan 20 40 40 Feb 30 30 40 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)