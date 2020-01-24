Japan set for warmer weather in Feb-Apr - govt agency

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most of Japan is expected to have warmer-than-normal weather between February and April, a government agency said on Friday. Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely-populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Average Above Feb-Apr 20 30 50 Feb 20 30 50 Mar 20 40 40 Apr 20 40 40 East Japan Below Average Above Feb-Apr 20 30 50 Feb 20 30 50 Mar 20 40 40 Apr 20 40 40 West Japan Below Average Above Feb-Apr 20 30 50 Feb 20 30 50 Mar 20 40 40 Apr 20 40 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above Feb-Apr 20 40 40 Feb 20 50 30 Mar 20 40 40 Apr 20 40 40 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Uttaresh.V)