January 24, 2020 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan set for warmer weather in Feb-Apr - govt agency

    TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most of Japan is expected to have
warmer-than-normal weather between February and April, a
government agency said on Friday.
    Eastern Japan, including the country's most
densely-populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of
higher-than-average temperatures during the period, Japan
Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast.
    The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average
or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands
in southwestern Japan.
   
    
 North Japan     Below   Average   Above
        Feb-Apr     20        30      50
            Feb     20        30      50
            Mar     20        40      40
            Apr     20        40      40
 East Japan      Below   Average   Above
        Feb-Apr     20        30      50
            Feb     20        30      50
            Mar     20        40      40
            Apr     20        40      40
 West Japan      Below   Average   Above
        Feb-Apr     20        30      50
            Feb     20        30      50
            Mar     20        40      40
            Apr     20        40      40
 Okinawa, Amami  Below   Average   Above
        Feb-Apr     20        40      40
            Feb     20        50      30
            Mar     20        40      40
            Apr     20        40      40
 
 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
