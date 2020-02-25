Japan set for warmer weather in March-May - govt agency

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most areas in Japan are expected to experience warmer-than-normal weather between March and May, a government agency said on Tuesday. Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Average Above Mar-May 20 30 50 Mar 20 30 50 Apr 20 40 40 May 30 30 40 East Japan Below Average Above Mar-May 20 30 50 Mar 20 30 50 Apr 20 40 40 May 30 30 40 West Japan Below Average Above Mar-May 20 30 50 Mar 20 30 50 Apr 20 40 40 May 30 30 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above Mar-May 20 30 50 Mar 20 40 40 Apr 20 40 40 May 20 40 40 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)