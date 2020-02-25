Consumer Goods and Retail
Japan set for warmer weather in March-May - govt agency

    TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most areas in Japan are expected
to experience warmer-than-normal weather between March and May,
a government agency said on Tuesday.
    Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely
populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average
temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said
in its three-month forecast.
    The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average
or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands
in southwestern Japan.
   
    
 North Japan      Below   Average   Above
        Mar-May      20        30      50
            Mar      20        30      50
            Apr      20        40      40
            May      30        30      40
 East Japan       Below   Average   Above
        Mar-May      20        30      50
            Mar      20        30      50
            Apr      20        40      40
            May      30        30      40
 West Japan       Below   Average   Above
        Mar-May      20        30      50
            Mar      20        30      50
            Apr      20        40      40
            May      30        30      40
 Okinawa, Amami   Below   Average   Above
        Mar-May      20        30      50
            Mar      20        40      40
            Apr      20        40      40
            May      20        40      40
 

 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)
