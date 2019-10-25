Asia
October 25, 2019 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan set for warmer weather in Nov-Jan - govt agency

    TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan is expected to have
warmer-than-usual weather between November 2019 and January
2020, a government agency said on Friday.
    Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely
populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average
temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said
in its three-month forecast.
    The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average
or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands
in southwestern Japan.
  
 North Japan       Below   Average   Above
        Nov-Jan       20        30      50
            Nov       20        40      40
            Dec       20        40      40
            Jan       20        40      40
 East Japan        Below   Average   Above
        Nov-Jan       20        30      50
            Nov       20        40      40
            Dec       20        40      40
            Jan       20        40      40
 West Japan        Below   Average   Above
        Nov-Jan       20        30      50
            Nov       20        40      40
            Dec       20        40      40
            Jan       20        40      40
 Okinawa, Amami    Below   Average   Above
        Nov-Jan       20        30      50
            Nov       20        40      40
            Dec       20        40      40
            Jan       20        40      40
    
    
    
 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
