Japan set for warmer weather in Oct-Dec - govt agency

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan is expected to have warmer than usual weather between October and December this year, a government agency said on Wednesday. Eastern Japan, including the country's most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Average Above Oct-Dec 20 30 50 Oct 20 30 50 Nov 20 40 40 Dec 20 40 40 East Japan Below Average Above Oct-Dec 20 30 50 Oct 20 30 50 Nov 20 40 40 Dec 20 40 40 West Japan Below Average Above Oct-Dec 20 30 50 Oct 20 30 50 Nov 20 40 40 Dec 20 40 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above Oct-Dec 20 40 40 Oct 20 40 40 Nov 20 40 40 Dec 20 40 40 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Aditya Soni)