Japan Post group says to resume insurance sales on Oct 5

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Japan Post group said on Friday it would resume sales of insurance products on Oct. 5 after a suspension of more than a year due to revelations of improper sales practices.

Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd, 64%-owned by Japan Post Holdings, first revealed it had mismanaged insurance policies affecting thousands of clients in July last year.

The heads of Japan Post Holdings and its units will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT). (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)