Jay-Z, Timbaland win dismissal of octogenarian musician's copyright lawsuit

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an octogenarian musician’s $2 million lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Timbaland of illegally sampling a 1969 song he co-wrote for their co-authored “Paper Chase” and Timbaland-authored “Toe 2 Toe.”

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said Hines failed to serve process on Jay-Z and Timbaland within 90 days of his May 18, 2019 complaint, as required by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, and lacked “good cause” for that failure.

