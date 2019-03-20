Regulatory News - Americas
Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder treatment gets FDA nod

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc’s treatment for patients with a form of sleep disorder, the company said on Wednesday.

The drug, solriamfetol, will treat excessive sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The decision is a big win for the drugmaker whose patents covering its blockbuster narcolepsy drug, Xyrem, was declared invalid by a U.S. appeals court in July. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

