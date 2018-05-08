Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million

BOSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on Tuesday said that it had agreed to pay $57 million to resolve a U.S. probe into its financial support of charities that offer assistance to Medicare patients seeking help to cover out-of-pocket drug costs.

The drugmaker in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that it reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Justice Department to pay the sum as part of a civil settlement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)