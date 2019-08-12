Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2019 / 12:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi annual profit rises 7%

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd reported an 7% increase in annual underlying profit on Monday, with growth largely driven by communication, audio and fitness categories.

Underlying net profit after tax, which excludes significant items, came in at A$249.8 million ($169.4 million) for the year ending June 30, compared with A$233.2 million last year.

Total revenue rose 3.5% to A$7.1 billion.

$1 = 1.4749 Australian dollars Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

