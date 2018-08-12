FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's JB Hi-Fi annual profit rises 12.3 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd on Monday said annual underlying profit rose 12.3 percent, beating expectation.

Net profit, excluding significant items, for the year ended June 2018 was A$233.2 million ($170.00 million), compared with an average expectation for A$230.41 million, according to 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company reported an underlying net profit of A$207.7 million last year.

JB Hi-Fi reported a 21.8 percent rise in revenue to A$6.85 billion, compared with A$5.63 billion a year ago. ($1 = 1.3717 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.