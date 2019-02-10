Company News
February 10, 2019 / 9:57 PM / in 44 minutes

Australia's JB Hi-Fi posts a 5.5 pct rise in HY profit

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd on Monday reported a 5.5 percent rise in half-yearly profit, helped by strong performances at both its Australia and New Zealand businesses.

Net profit attributable for the six months ended Dec 31 was A$160.1 million, up from the prior year’s A$151.7 million.

The company recommended an interim dividend of A91.0 cents per share, compared with A86 cents per share a year ago. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
