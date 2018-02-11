FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2018 / 9:40 PM / in 17 hours

JB Hi-Fi says first half profit rises 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd said half-yearly net profit rose 37 percent as the firm successfully protected its turf in an intensifying online retailing war in its key market.

Net profit was A$151.7 million ($118.37 million)for the six months ended Dec. 31, the company said on Monday, compared with A$110.4 million a year ago.

JB Hi-Fi declared an interim dividend of 86 Australian cents per share, up from 72 Australian cents last year. ($1 = 1.2816 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.